Why should you give through #iGiveCatholic?

Gratitude and generosity are divinely interwoven in the souls of Catholics. Called to receive God’s gifts gratefully, we share them, lovingly, in service to one another. Please consider making a gift through #iGiveCatholic to celebrate and assist your favorite Catholic parish, school or ministry in our community this #GivingTuesday. Through our grateful and faith-filled response, we unite, giving back, and Giving Catholic, as together, we feed the multitudes and the ordinary becomes extraordinary.

To donate, SEARCH for and SELECT the parish, school or ministry you want to support within our site. CLICK on the GIVE BACK button and you will be directed to a secure donation screen.

Your gift makes a critical difference, impacting for good the lives of all in our community. Thank you. May God bless you!