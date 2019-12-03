Why should you give through #iGiveCatholic?

As the first-ever online giving day created to celebrate our Catholic faith, the #iGiveCatholic Giving Day inspires faithful stewards to "Give Catholic" on #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving. The goal of the #iGiveCatholic Giving Day is to rally our Catholic communities throughout the country in support of the organizations that shape our souls: Our parishes, schools, and nonprofit ministries.

For Catholics, generosity and giving have a profound meaning. As we reflect with grateful hearts on how blessed we are, we are compelled to give back to God from our deep sense of gratitude. Compelled to action by our grateful compassion, we unite on this #iGiveCatholic Giving Day, sharing what we have to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, give shelter to the homeless, and preserve our Catholic heritage for future generations.